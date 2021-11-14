ITP holds family gala

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is organising two-day family gala at F-9 Park to provide entertainment facilities to the residents of Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, formally inaugurated the event as chief guests.

Puppet shows arranged for the children, while various kinds of swings

are placed there. Entry in this gala, starting at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at night, is free of cost and over hundreds of stalls of edible items, jewelry, clothes and others have been arranged there to attract the visitors.

People will have good opportunity to spend their free hours in good atmosphere along with their kids. ITP has also arranged magic show, puppet show, dog show, face painting, jumping castle slides and cartoon show for the vistors.

ITP have also managed its stalls in the gala where education team of police will educate people about road safety tips and traffic rules.

People from remote areas have also place their stalls in the gala and introduced their products at cheaper rates. The gala will culminate today (Sunday) and famous singers will also perform to enthrall visitors.

IGP said: “The purpose of organising such event like family gala is to provide entertainment facilities to the residents of Islamabad as friendly policing.