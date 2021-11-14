Number of COVID-19 patients on decline

Islamabad : The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has started losing intensity in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district last month but still significant number of patients and deaths due to the illness are being reported from the region.

The fourth wave of the outbreak that hit ICT and Rawalpindi district much harder had started losing intensity at the beginning of last month though, in the last 10 days, COVID-19 claimed as many as 13 lives from the region while 370 new cases were reported from the twin cities taking the total number of COVID-19 patients so far reported from the region to 143,386.

To date, a total of 2,155 patients belonging to the twin cities have lost their lives due to COVID-19 while 140830 patients have recovered from the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ revealed that as many as eight patients died of the disease from ICT in the last 10 days taking the death toll from the federal capital to 948 while confirmation of 285 new patients took the tally to 107,275. To date, a total of 106,010 patients belonging to ICT have recovered from COVID-19. On Saturday, there were a total of 317 active cases of the illness from the federal capital. On the other hand, the virus claimed as many as five more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 10 days taking the death toll from the district to 1,207. To date, a total of 36,111 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 34,820 have recovered.

Of 84 active cases of the illness from the district, as many as 14 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 70 on Saturday.