Lady Traffic Squad formed

LAHORE: Lady Traffic Squad has been formed to create a sense of security among women.
As per CTO Lahore, as many as 25 lady traffic wardens have been included in the patrolling squad of city traffic police. Lady traffic wardens will also run awareness campaigns in various educational institutions of the city.
Rawalpindi: On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the officials of...
LAHORE: Punjab University library book club has organised introductory talks on two books.The books of the month were...
LAHORE: It is a matter of concerned that diabetes is on the rise in Pakistan and the country ranks third in the world...
Islamabad: Amir Khan Muttaqi, Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, has said that due to the unique placement of...
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce Executive Training and Development Cell conducted training...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed distributed financial grant cheques among the employees of different...