Sunday November 14, 2021
Lahore

Lady Traffic Squad formed

November 14, 2021

LAHORE: Lady Traffic Squad has been formed to create a sense of security among women.

As per CTO Lahore, as many as 25 lady traffic wardens have been included in the patrolling squad of city traffic police. Lady traffic wardens will also run awareness campaigns in various educational institutions of the city.