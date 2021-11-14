CCPO distributes cheques

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed distributed financial grant cheques among the employees of different units of Lahore police at a cheque distribution ceremony at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore on Saturday.

CCPO distributed 106 cheques worth Rs 26 lakh 50 thousands as financial grant among the employees of traffic, Dolphin Squad, Anti Riot Force, Police Response Unit, Elite Forces and police stations.

As many as 90 cheques worth Rs 22 lakh and 50 thousands were distributed among 90 police personnel who recovered from corona virus whereas 16 cheques worth Rs four lakh were distributed for excellent performance during law and order situations.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore also attended the funeral ceremony of the Assistant Sub Inspector Saleem Faisal Bhatti, who died in a road accident on Bhogiwal Road last night

CCPO also met with the family members of the deceased ASI and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious life. He assured them full support and welfare from Lahore police and directed SSP Administration to ensure early payment of all the service dues of late ASI Saleem Bhatti.

Moreover, CCPO Lahore presided over a meeting of senior police officials and sectional heads of CCPO office.

He said police officers and officials should behave citizens and complainants visiting this office in polite manner and should use their best professional capabilities for the welfare of society.

He expressed his hope that all the officers and officials would perform their duties up to the mark to provide services to the citizens and refrain from evils of misconduct, corruption and Safarish.

He warned that any unnecessary delay and pendency in appeals, pension and welfare related cases of the employees and their family members would not be tolerated. He said that being a commander of Lahore Police, doors of his office are round the clock open for citizens and complainants.