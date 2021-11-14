‘Measures taken to protect minorities’ rights’

LAHORE: To review implementation of the Supreme Court's orders for the protection of minorities’ rights, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and MNA Ramesh Kumar jointly chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The participants discussed issues pertaining to Ganesh Temple Bhong Rahim Yar Khan, Prahladpuri Temple Multan, job quota for minorities and security of their worship places. The meeting was also briefed on the Punjab government's steps taken in light of the apex court’s orders. The chief secretary Punjab said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all minorities, adding that practical measures are being taken to protect the rights of minorities in the province.

He said Islam emphasises the safeguarding of minorities' rights and it is the responsibility of the government to take care of the religious places of minorities. The secretary also issued instructions to all departments to implement the job quota for minorities.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said that the efforts of the Punjab government for the restoration of Ganesh Temple Bhong are praiseworthy.

He said there is a need to speed up work on restoration and construction work of Prahladpuri Temple Multan.

Punjab IG in meeting said that the police would provide security for worship places of all minorities.

He said action is being taken against the culprits involved in the attack on the Ganesh Temple Bhong.

Evacuee Property Trust Board (ETPB) officials said that the design of the Prahladpuri Temple would be completed by December 15. The Home Department officials said that all possible steps have been taken to ensure the security of the worship places of minorities and 224 new posts have been created in the police for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of different departments including Law, Human Rights, Auqaf while divisional commissioners of Multan and Bahawalpur, deputy commissioner and district police officer of Rahim Yar Khan participated through a video link.