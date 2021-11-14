Robbers kill their accomplice in police custody

LAHORE: A robber in police custody was killed in an exchange of fire between CIA Civil Lines police and robbers here on Saturday.

CIA Civil Lines Division personnel were taking accused Muhammad bin Qasim alias Chand to recover a murder weapon when his accomplices opened a fire on the police in Baghbanpura area. As a result, Qasim was killed and the assailants escaped. Qasim was booked in several cases of murder and robbery. He had killed a citizen during a robbery two months ago. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Bike rider dies in road accident: A 70-year-old bike rider lost his life in a road accident near Jamal Chowk Johar Town on Saturday.

The accident took place due to over speeding. The bike rider was identified as Haneef and his body was shifted to the morgue.

Rescue 1122 responds to 1156 accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1156 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 12people died, whereas 1230 were injured. Out of this, 709 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 521 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (66%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

DIG Operations: DIG Operations Ahsan Younas visited the house of a constable who was injured during a police encounter. He inquired Tariq Mahmood about his health and assured him of medical treatment and welfare.