MKRMS seminar: Nose, ear, throat diseases on the rise due to pollution, say speakers

LAHORE: Nose, ear and throat diseases are on the rise in Pakistan. There are many reasons for this, such as environmental pollution, traffic fumes, delay in treatment, etc. There is now a lot of innovation in diseases of the nose, ear and throat, and the patient is fully treated, as is the case with a complete examination of the nose and throat by endoscopy.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a special seminar on updates in ear, nose, throat infections control and prevention organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Getz Pharma.

Presided over by Prof Dr Muhammad Rashid Zia, ENT consultant, Chairman RHINOCON 2021 and former Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College), the panel of experts included Prof Dr Zaheer Akhtar, Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr Amjad, Prof Dr Solatullah Khan, Dr Bakhbatullah, Prof Dr Irshad Malik and others.

The letter of introduction was presented by Zohaib Javed while the letter of thanks was presented by Khanis-ur-Rehman (from Getz Pharma).

Prof Dr Rashid Zia said that RTI is a major cause of mortality and mortality in Pakistan. Infection is the leading cause of death. He said breastfeeding should be promoted as the use of feeders increases the rate of infection in children. In addition, the nose is examined with an endoscope, which makes it easier to treat, he said, adding that it is important to get vaccinated against influenza, and to use as much water as possible, as this reduces the risk of infection.

Do not use on your own and always use with the advice of a qualified doctor, he said.

Prof Dr Amjad said, “Take special care of your nose, ears and throat, do not let the immune system weaken, environmental pollution is also increasing these diseases.”

Prof Dr Solat said that awareness about diseases is important because information is half the cure, 70pc of patients come to hospitals for RTI, rest whenever there is infection.

Dr Bakhbatullah said that ear diseases include, hearing loss, dizziness, while nasal diseases include runny nose, nasal congestion, nasal congestion, etc.

Diseases include sore throat, difficulty swallowing, and hoarseness, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Khanis-ur-Rehman thanked all the attendees and experts for coming and said, “We will continue to play our part in spreading awareness about diseases.”

Speaking on the occasion, Zohaib Javed said Getz Pharma is in the forefront of public awareness and ‘we pay full attention to standardization’.

Wasif Nagi said diseases of nose, ear and throat are on the rise and ‘we need to spread awareness among people about the disease as late diagnosis increases the complexity of the disease.’