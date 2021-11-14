7 injured in Raiwind Ijtima gas cylinder explosion

LAHORE: At least seven people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in Raiwind congregation on Saturday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Raiwind Hospital. Two injured were identified as Tafzeel, 40, son of Siddique, and Mehboob, 45, son of M Ramzan.

DIG Operations took notice of the incident and directed the SP concerned to remove all cylinders from the massive gathering.

Traffic plan issued for closing dua: The vehicles of the participants of Tableeghi Ijtama will be driven one-way on all the roads leading to Raiwind City at the time of the closing dua. As per traffic plan, one way will be run on both sides from Raiwind Road Pajian turn to Qazalbash Chowk Motorway. Participants' vehicles will be run one way on both sides from Bhubatian Chowk to Mohlanwal. On Sundar Road, Raiwind Road to Sundar Ada Multan Road, Manga Road, Kot Radha Kishan Road, and on Suaye Asal Road, the vehicles of the participants will be driven one-way.

After the closing dua, the citizens can go from Ferozepur Road via Liliani Road, Chungi Amr Sadhu, Gowala Colony Haloki to Jodh Phatak Raiwind. Citizens can go to Raiwind from Madar-e-Millat Mor to Phatak Railway Crossing, Kachha Phatak, Haloki and Jodh Phatak.