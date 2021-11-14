Pre-arrest bails denied to Pir’s followers in torture case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday dismissed pre-arrest bail applications of the accused followers of a spiritual leader (Pir) wanted by police for allegedly torturing a businessman and his father and depriving them of valuables.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Kashif rejected the interim bail petitions of the accused.

After dismissal of the bail applications of the accused, SSP Investigation Lahore Imran Kishwar ordered Muslim Town police to arrest all the accused nominated in the FIR and ensure justice.

According to the FIR, Mall Road Traders Association Senior Vice-Chairman Adil Shah was on his way to The Mall with his 75-year-old father, Iqbal Shah, on August 15, 2021 at around 10pm. As he reached near Ferozepur Road Underpass, he witnessed an SUV on Canal Road surrounded by at least 15 bikes with 30 riders on them.

He tried to get his way, over which, the motorcyclists started knocking at his car and forced him to stop. As he stopped the vehicle, the bikers broke windowpanes of the car and asked him and his father to come out of the car.

As the victims asked the reason for highhandedness, the violent followers of Qalandar Shah (Masoom Shah) said they had dared cross the cavalcade of Qalandar Badshah.

Within no time, the accused started beating the trader with kicks and clubs. Meanwhile, the accused approached his father, who tried to call police, and gave him a good thrashing and broke his glasses.

The man sitting in the SUV kept witnessing the manhandling, but did not stop his followers from torturing them, the victim told police.