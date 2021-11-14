Varsities’ academic staff body warns of strike

LAHORE : An urgent online meeting of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab was held on Saturday about disparity reduction/special allowance and warns the government of observing on the issue.

According to a press release, the elected representatives of the teachers’ associations of universities of the Punjab attended the meeting. FAPUASA Punjab chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali said that on August 26, 2021, FAPUASA Punjab had postponed the call for a sit-in against the Punjab government’s policies, after the assurance by the highest level bureaucrats of the Punjab government that public sector universities of the province would be granting the disparity reduction/ special allowance to their employees without any discrimination. They said that minutes of various meetings held in this regard were also released by FAPUASA Punjab and despite unwarranted delays, FAPUASA Punjab patiently waited for the issuance of the final notification. But it seemed that the government had made this allowance conditional.

The FAPUASA Punjab warned that if the government took such step, the teachers of all the universities of the Punjab province would go on strike, and protests would be started in all the universities without any further delay.