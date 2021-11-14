PDM wants to hinder journey of development: CM

LAHORE: Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing.

In his message issued here on ‘World Diabetes Day’, he said timely diagnosis of diabetes was essential to protect patients from other diseases.

He said that simple lifestyle could prevent diabetes as precaution was better than cure. Patients should adopt precautionary measures along with treatment, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the change of lifestyle was necessary to control and prevent diabetes adding that awareness campaign of timely diagnosis and treatment of diabetes would yield positive results. He further said that a balanced diet, exercise and walk could help to prevent diabetes and added that diabetes centres had been set up in all major hospitals of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can only make hollow slogans.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM said that the parties in PDM were not even sincere with each other and the narrative of one party does not match with the other party. The consecutive failed public meetings had put the PDM into chaos therefore it wanted to create hurdles in the journey of public welfare, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the development work carried out by the incumbent government was unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of a 6-year-old girl after abduction in Sheikhupura and directed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

According to official sources here, CM said, "Criminals deserve stern punishment and justice will be ensured to the affected family at any cost.

"The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar.

In his condolence message issued here, he said that late Sohail Asghar was a versatile artist.

He said that the best dramas of Sohail Asghar were still alive in the memories of his fans which include ‘Khuda ki Basti’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and others.

Beautiful chapter of acting had come to an end with the death of Sohail Asghar, he added.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the remote controlled bomb blast in Bajaur and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the martyred police personnel.

According to official sources here on Saturday, CM while paying homage to the sacrifices of the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the blast said that the brave sons of soil sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country.

He said, "We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

"He said that whole nation was united against terrorism and terrorists could not weaken the determination of the nation from their cowardly acts.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Nawankali, Quetta and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured of the blast.

According to official sources here, CM said that a handful of terrorists could not shake the determination of the nation.

Usman Buzdar said that every segment of the society had made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Nefarious designs of the anti-state elements would be foiled with unity, he added.