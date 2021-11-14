China, India, African nations against phasing out fossil fuels

GLASGOW: The pushback from China, India and some African nations against phasing out fossil fuels has brought the most headed moments in the conference hall so far.

The latest draft agreement that all countries need to agree to calls for the phasing out of "unabated coal" and of "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies".

That language was weakened from previous drafts but it's seen as unprecedented language in a COP agreement.

Unabated coal, by the way, is coal produced without the use of carbon capture technologyCOP26 President Alok Sharma on Saturday said the UN climate summit was a "moment of truth for our planet, for our children and our grandchildren" as marathon negotiations edged towards their conclusion.

Sharma told delegates that countries had failed to live up to the promises they made in the 2015 Paris Agreement, but insisted that draft summit decisions "recognise this and call for a response".

He said that the texts contained "tangible next steps and very clear milestones to get us on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement", which seeks to limit global heating to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius.

Delegates are nearing the end of gruelling negotiations that seek improved and accelerated emissions cutting plans, greater finance for developing nations and resolution of points of contention that have scuppered past UN climate talks.

China has not set out any major new commitments.Coal has been the country's main source of energy for decades.

"There are still differences on some issues, and currently this text is by no means perfect," the country's delegate said.