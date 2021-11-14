 
Sunday November 14, 2021
Yemen strikes kill 180 rebels

By AFP
November 14, 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen said on Saturday that its air strikes over the previous 24 hours killed 186 Huthi fighters in the battleground provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda.

The Saudi-led coalition has been reporting high death tolls in almost daily strikes since October aimed at repelling a rebel offensive on the city of Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the north.