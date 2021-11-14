 
close
Sunday November 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Three Iraqis killed in Syria

By AFP
November 14, 2021
Three Iraqis killed in Syria

BEIRUT: Three Iraqi nationals, including a woman, were killed in violence inside the northeastern Syrian camp of Al-Hol that houses relatives of suspected jihadists, a monitor said on Saturday.

The overcrowded camp is under the control of the Kurdish administration running the region but violence, mostly perpetrated by the Islamic State group, is frequent.

According to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a woman originally from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul died of bullet wounds on Saturday.