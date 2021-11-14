 
November 14, 2021
Five killed in Sudan anti-coup protests

By AFP
November 14, 2021
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators on Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.