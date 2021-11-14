 
Sunday November 14, 2021
Turkey rebuffs Macron’s call for troop withdrawal

By AFP
November 14, 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Saturday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron’s call on foreign powers to remove their forces from Libya as part of efforts turn on a page on a decade of strife.

The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Qadhafi in a 2011 uprising.

The bloodshed has drawn in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups as well as foreign powers.

Turkey sent troops as well as pro-Ankara militia units from Syria to shore up the UN-recognised government in Tripoli while Russia and other countries supported the eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.