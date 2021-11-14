FIA determined to carry out fight against money-laundering, says Abbasi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is the lead organisation in the fight against money-laundering (ML), said Director General (DG) Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday.

Talking to The News, Abbasi said that although this campaign was launched more vigorously after the FATF action plan and the placement of the country on the grey list in 2018, the FIA was assigned the lead role in December 2020 due to the effectiveness of its actions in combating money-laundering.

In the wake of the FATF action plan for Pakistan, he said, the FIA had a huge challenge to respond to. On the one hand, he said, there was the pressing need to demonstrate an increase in money-laundering investigations and prosecutions in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including cases involving foreign proceeds, stand-alone money-laundering cases and cases involving legal persons, and to also demonstrate that LEAs were continuing to restrain and confiscate criminal proceeds for high-risk crimes, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze and confiscate assets.

On the other hand, he said, there was also a daunting task of intuitional capacity building of the field units and investigators to understand the legal, administrative and international dimensions of money-laundering investigations, and to equip them with the necessary skills and tools to come up to the challenge.

Abbasi said the FIA undertook major initiatives to build organisational capacity for effective money-laundering investigations, prosecutions and convictions. The FIA developed a risk-based approach identifying high-risk crimes where the agency needed to focus. Then, the establishment of a dedicated Anti Money Laundering (AML) Directorate was conceived and approved with the first tranche of Rs534 million. It is still in its take-off stage.

Likewise, a data centre was established at the FIA headquarters for information-sharing among the relevant stakeholders -- national and international. A working liaison was established with the counterparts across the world.

As a result, more than 400 mutual legal assistance requests have been dispatched to various parts of the world that are being responded to. Likewise, an anti-money-laundering desk is also set up at the FIA headquarters that represents the FBR, SBP and FMU.

The FIA also signed MoUs with provincial police departments and other LEAs to collaborate on money-laundering investigations. In addition to extending external outreach, more than 20 training sessions of investigators and prosecutors were conducted by experts to build their capacity to carry out complex and multidimensional money-laundering investigations. These are but some of the efforts made by the FIA to combat the menace of money-laundering

Abbasi said that as a result of these measures, the FIA has been able to register 214 new money-laundering cases, with seizure of assets worth Rs1,100 million in the present year alone. It arrested 140 people who are undergoing due process of law. These cases include 89 against illegal currency smuggling, 34 police-referred, 13 anti-corruption, 16 human trafficking and 62 standalone and counterfeit cases, where money-laundering had been carried to dispose of the proceeds of crime.

Investigators were also able to solve complex cases where organisations and individuals were involved and the proceeds of crimes were parked outside the country. Moreover, prosecutions and convictions also saw at least an increase by 100 per cent.

DG Abbasi said the FIA was Pakistan’s focal point in the campaign against money-laundering and was determined to carry out this fight till the country is not only taken out of FATF grey list but also beyond.