Two shot dead in shooting at mechanic shop in Korangi

Two people were shot dead in a broad daylight target killing incident when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them at a mechanic shop in the Korangi area of the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, three more people were injured after being shot in separate firing incidents in the city.

The two men were gunned down in Korangi C Area within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station.

They were present at a mechanic shop when two armed men on a motorcycle came, shot them and fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsies where one of the victims was identified as 35-year-old Khurram.

SHO Safdar Mashwani said the incident took place when a handicapped man with an artificial leg arrived at a mechanic shop to get his motorcycle repaired.

As soon as he entered the shop, the suspects arrived and targeted him, but their firing also killed a mechanic, Khurram. The man with an artificial leg is yet to be identified.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the armed men intended to kill the handicapped man but they also shot the mechanic dead. Police added that some personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack.

No case had been registered till this story was filed on Saturday night.

Separately, a man was wounded in a firing incident in the Liaquatabad area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured person was identified as 32-year-old Raees Ali. Police said he was shot by muggers for offering resistance.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, 19-year-old youth Adil, son of Arif, was shot and injured in a firing incident in the SITE area. He was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the youth was apparently shot over personal enmity and they had registered a case.

Meanwhile, an unidentified young man was injured after being hit by a bullet near Jamali Goth on the Super Highway. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the youth was cleaning his gun when he accidentally discharged it.