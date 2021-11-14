Wahab says Sindh govt working on several mega projects in Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated development work worth Rs1.1 billion in Karachi, said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator and Spokesman for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday as he explained the municipality’s performance at a press conference on Burnes Road.

“Roads and street lights in different parts of the city will be improved at a cost of Rs1.5 billion in the same financial year. As many as 240 new buses for Karachi and 10 new buses for Larkana will reach Karachi between January 31 and February 7,” he said.

Regarding improving waste collection in the city, he said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board would take over the garbage collection and cleaning work in District Korangi this month and in District Central the next month.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not solve basic problems of the city. He said due to the PTI’s policies, inflation had risen by 1.9 per cent in one week.

Wahab said he was present at the historic Burnes Garden, the doors of which were closed for the citizens. "But now the closed doors are being opened to the public,” he remarked.

The KMC administrator said that in addition to planting trees in public places, plantation of urban forests had also begun in different parts of the city.

He added that the Aziz Bhatti Park in District East would also be renovated. "All major arteries will also be beautified to improve the environment of Karachi," he stated and explained that a tender had been issued for construction of the road from Machli Chowk to Canopy at a cost of Rs800 million, and another tender had been issued for street lights on Mai Kolachi Road at a cost of Rs200 million. He informed the media that work was also under way to fix expansion joints of various flyovers of the city and restore Sir Aga Khan Park. “All these works will start in a few days after fulfilling the legal requirements,” he said.

Wahab said Rs26 crore had been allocated for improvement of the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal. He announced that a technical study would be carried out for the renovation of the supermarket located in District Central and the supermarket in Liaquatabad, which was inaugurated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, would be renovated.

He stated that Karachi had been divided in three zones to start a project with the Sindh government’s cooperation for the construction of roads in the city. He added that four major roads were being constructed in Karachi immediately, including Shahrah-e-Sher Shah, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, and the roads in front of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

He said the tender process for the construction of underpasses and flyovers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar had been completed. Criticising former mayor Wasim Akhtar he said the former mayor always kept blaming others to hide his incompetence. “The people will see further improvement in Karachi in the days to come,” he said.

He added that the Sindh governor had assured of full support for allowing passage of heavy traffic on the Lyari Expressway as the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority.

The Sindh government was continuing large scale development work in Karachi, and the Malir Expressway was a project of Rs28 billion, Wahab said.

He added that the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was being constructed for public transport at a cost of Rs 30 billion. He shared how Rs16 billion was being spent to supply water from Dhabeji to Karachi.

The KMC administrator said that the Sindh government was ready to hold the local bodies elections in February and March. "There is room for improvement in the Local Government Act, 2013 and we are trying to bring parallel and balanced local government system in Karachi.”

He said introducing the town system was also under consideration.

Wahab claimed that mobile phone snatching, Gutka, narcotics, heroin and sale of Iranian oil were also important issues in Karachi and everyone knew where such crimes took place.

In response to a question, he said the people were suffering from inflation and poverty, and PTI leaders were saying strange things. "Everyone knew that there would be a problem of gas supply in winter but the government did not have any plan,” he said. KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.