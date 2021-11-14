PTI holds previous governments responsible for gas shortage

Holding the previous governments responsible for the gas shortage in the country, a central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Saturday opposition parties were raising a hue and cry on the issue just for political scoring.

“To streamline the energy sector, the PTI government has started from scratch and devised long-term plans for the future,” Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh while talking to media during a visit to the ongoing Furniture and Living Expo at the Expo Centre.

Sheikh, who is the PTI’s central vice-president, reiterated that previous governments were responsible for the declining production of gas and other petroleum products as they had not initiated a single E&P project. “If they had prioritised exploration and production of oil and gas, the situation would have been different today,” he claimed.

The PTI leader said that there was a global energy crisis and prices were escalating at the international level due to supply restraints. “Economic activities are gaining momentum due to the Imran Khan-led PTI government’s effective policies envisaged to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Sheikh said the government was focused on the growth of industrial and trade sectors in Pakistan for economic consolidation and creation of new employment opportunities.

“The resumption of exhibitions in the Expo Center that was turned into a medical emergency facility and vaccination centre during the Covid-19 situation was a welcom and positive sign.”

“When the global economy was facing harsh implications of the pandemic, Imran Khan presented a policy that catered to the needs of all stakeholders, including employees and employers, workers and industrialists, traders and shopkeepers,” he said.

The PTI leader said the continuity of economic, trade and industrial activities in the country was the result of the prudent and inclusive policies of the federal government, and it was also demonstrated in the ease of doing business. “During the Covid-19, the federal government extended emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 each to low-income families throughout the country without any discrimination, while special measures were announced for the industrial sector as well.”

Sheikh said the PTI government was striving for the growth of the manufacturing sector to enhance the volume of exports and reduce the burden of imports on foreign exchange reserves, besides creating employment opportunities in the country.