Man stabbed

Sunday November 14, 2021
By Our Correspondent
November 14, 2021
A man was stabbed and wounded in Liaquatabad on Saturday. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 26-year-old Shahid, son of Razzaq. The Super Market police said the man was stabbed by his relative during a scuffle over some personal dispute stabbed.