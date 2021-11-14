US naval ship visits Karachi, conducts joint drills with Pak Navy

The United States navy ship USS Pearl Harbor visited the Karachi port on Saturday. On arrival, the ship was received by officials of the US Embassy and the Pakistan Navy.

The spokesman for the navy said Pakistan and the US navies were partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu and trade.

The visit of the US Ship included harbour and sea phases. In the harbour phase, table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held, while the sea phase included various seamanship and warfare drills.

The US navy ship’s visit to Karachi and the joint naval drills were a testimony of the PN’s resolve to work towards regional peace and it may strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies, said the spokesman.