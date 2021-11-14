Criminal injured by own gun

A suspected street criminal was injured when his own gun went off while he was trying to flee after committing a robbery in Bilal Colony on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place when the suspect, Shah, along with his accomplice, was trying to escape after robbing a citizen, Farhan.
Shan’s accomplice took him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police soon traced and arrested the suspect. The police have registered a case.
