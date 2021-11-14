SMIU inks MoU to initiate academic exchange programmes

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to initiate the academic exchange programmes, conduct conferences, seminars and symposia.

The MoU was inked by SMIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon and Principal Kinnaird College for Women Prof Dr Rukhsana David. It was agreed that joint initiatives would be taken for women empowerment, and to develop linkages between the academicians of both the institutions through different activities.

Prof Memon said that they had many public and private universities which could play their due role for the betterment of the society and students. He briefed the visiting delegation about the historical value of the SMIU and its students during the struggle of Pakistan.

Prof David also briefed about her college’s educational activities and appreciated the role of the SMIU officials in developing contacts with different educational institutions.