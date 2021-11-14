Slain Nazim Jokhio’s brother asks IGP to form another JIT

Afzal Jhokio, the elder brother of Nazim Jhokio who was recently tortured and killed allegedly by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA and his men after he posted videos on social media showing foreigners hunting hourbara bustards in Thatta, has expressed his dissatisfaction at the police investigation team probing the case.

In a letter written to the Sindh inspector general of police, he asked for the constitution of a new investigation team.

Afzal claimed that the current investigation team had been giving PPP MPA Jam Awais the protocol of a special guest and he was not being interrogated.

He said the investigation team probing the case was even not able to know the names of the foreigners and it seemed that it would not arrest PPP MNA Jam Abdul Kareem, who has also been nominated in the case.

The victim’s brother stated that he was not satisfied with the JIT and the investigation officer of the case as the main suspects in custody such as Awais, alias Gohram Bijar Khan Jhokio, had not been properly interrogated.

He wrote that the clothes, sandals, mobile phone and wallet having documents of Nazim had not been recovered and at the time of the murder, they were in the custody of Awais.

He claimed that the current JIT had been treating the MPA like a guest of honour as no interrogation regarding foreigners had been made and no name of any foreigner was on record.

Afzal also complained that no efforts had been initiated to arrest the MNA or seize the vehicles used by the foreigners, and the one used for the kidnapping of Nazim.

The deceased man’s brother also called for adding the sections 506-B, 504, 201, 202, 365 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code along with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR. He claimed that the murder of his brother came under the definition of terrorism as the murder was committed with the intention of creating terror in the downtrodden villagers oppressed by feudal lords so that no one could challenge the latter’s atrocities and wrongdoings.

He requested the provincial police chief to constitute a new joint investigation team under the supervision of SSP Tanveer Alam Odho, currently posted as the AIGP Finance.

He asked the IGP to assign the responsibility of the investigation officer of the case to DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani and include one major rank officer from the Pakistan Rangers, another from the Inter-Services Intelligence or Military Intelligence, and one officer from the Federal Investigation Authority or Intelligence Bureau to be part of the investigations.

He also alleged that the family was being threatened with dire consequences by the accused in case they did not withdraw the case or go for a compromise.

Afzal asked for deputing Rangers and police officials for the protection of his life as well as the lives of the witnesses in the case and his counsels.

An eight-member investigation team was formed by Zone East DIG Saqib Ismail Memon a few days ago to investigate the case. It is being headed by District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, and its other members include East Zone Investigation II SSP Arab Mahar, East Zone Investigation I SSP Altaf Hussain, Memon Goth SDPO DSP Kanwar Asif, East Zone Investigation I DSP Yousuf Jamal, East Zone Investigation I Inspector Fareeduddin, Sacchal SIO Mukhtiar Panhwar and Shah Latif SHO Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa.

A few days ago, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a committee at the federal level to investigate the murder of Nazim. He also claimed that the victim’s family was being forced to compromise with the perpetrators.

The Karachi police chief, AIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas, said there was no pressure on the police in the investigations into Nazim’s murder. He also denied that the arrested MPA was being given any VIP protocol by the police.

The officer said that Awais was in a police station’s lock-up and explanation had been sought from the relevant officer for not handcuffing him during the court appearance.

Afzal alleges that his brother was beaten with sticks to death for stopping some foreign friends of Awais from hunting houbara bustards.

A video of an argument before the murder went viral on the internet, in which Nazim can be seen confronting some people inside a car, asking them why they had blocked the road, after which the man sitting next to the driver steps out from the vehicle and snatches the phone.

The family claimed that the accused had called them to settle the matter out of court. “The group even tried to bury the body after killing him,” the family maintained.