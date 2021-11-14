Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues take on Whites in final today

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues will be locking horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites in the final at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday (today).

Both teams topped their Pools in the 12-team tournament.

The winning team will receive Rs1 million, while the runner-up will bag Rs500,000.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites topped Pool A with four wins from five outings in the tournament.

Central Punjab U19 Whites also finished with eight points in the group, but on better net run-rate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites qualified for the final.

In Pool B, three teams Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues, Sindh U19 Blues and Central Punjab U19 Blues finished with eight points each from five matches, but again on better net run-rate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues qualified for the final.

Players to watch out for:

Afaq Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites):

The 18-year old Afaq has featured in five matches scoring 273 at 54.60. The left-handed batter has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament and currently is second on the list behind Central Punjab U19 Whites’ batter Azan Awais who has scored 313 runs from five matches.

Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues):

Maaz is a good all-round player available to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues. The 17-year old left-handed batter has scored 245 runs from five matches at 49, with one century and one half-century. He with his left-arm spin has taken eight wickets from five matches at 8. His best figures in the match was four for 25.