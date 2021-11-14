Pakistan’s back-up players set to flex muscles in BD series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s back-up players who missed action during the T20 World Cup campaign in UAE are set to get some match action against Bangladesh when the two teams clash in the three-match T20 series starting November 19.

A well-placed source accompanying the squad that reached Dhaka early Saturday morning has confirmed that backup players including Sarfaraz Ahmad, Waseem Junior, and Haider Ali are set to represent Pakistan in the series against Bangladesh.

“These players have waited for so long as top XI represented Pakistan in all the six matches the country has played in the T20 World Cup.

Now Sarfaraz, Wasim, and Haider will get their chance. Hopefully, at least two will be seen in action in the opening match against Bangladesh,” he said.

First choice wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is expected to be given rest ahead of the two-match Test series.

“The brave-hearted Rizwan played the World Cup semi-finals despite not being fully fit. Yet he turned out to be the highest runs getter for Pakistan. He was keen to play the semis that he himself keenly wanted. Rizwan pleaded to be part of the playing XI when he recovered well in time. Rizwan was suffering from a chest infection ahead of the semis. He was having a mild problem even ahead of the last pool match against Scotland.”

The official said that social media’s claim that Rizwan was too serious was untrue.

“Despite the fact that Rizwan had a chest infection but it took him only a few hours to recover from the illness and he was back to normal next day. He was only having weakness and played semis with it. Yet he gave no signs of weakness during the match.”

After reaching Dhaka, the Pakistan squad underwent Covid-19 tests.

“Covid-19 tests were conducted of all the members of our squad on their arrival. The tests came negative. Since every member of the team is tired, we will prefer staying in hotel rooms. Hopefully, we will be in a position to start swimming in the hotel pool from Sunday (today).

The training session is expected to start from Monday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) from UAE and has requested Bangladesh cricket to depute a well-versed doctor with the team.

“Dr Soomro has been called back. We have requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to engage some qualified doctor with the team,” he informed.