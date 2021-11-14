LAHORE: No sane person disputes the precarious state of Pakistan’s economy, but the ruling elite are insisting all is well.

They have support in the most influential segment of the society. The corporate sector that is currently booming is all praise for the state's business facilitations. But only the man on the street seems to be feeling the pinch and is protesting. Current economic situation has divided the nation into two camps. The first is a small minority comprising the rich that are happy as the policies favour making money without proper regulations. The second consists of over 50 percent of the population that lives in poverty. They have been joined by another 40 percent of the middle class that have seen sharp decline in their standard of living in recent years.

The perspective of both the camps about economy is poles apart. The ruling party highlights business confidence surveys, growth in large-scale manufacturing, high foreign exchange reserves and increasing exports. It ignores the declining consumer confidence, claims higher prices are a global phenomenon, and justifies declining rupee value as market-based.

We are getting nowhere in this blame game or justification on price hike by the state. The system is operating non-transparently. Incomes of common men have not increased in line with the high inflation prevalent during the past three years. The prices of all items local or imported have increased much above the average inflation. There is no national dialogue on the state of the economy or on ways to tame the increasing prices.

The chief executive of the country is not prepared to even shake hands with the opposition leaders. The ruling party lacks economic experts. It paraded Asad Umar, a corporate executive as the leader of its economic team. He failed to deliver and was replaced by an outsider Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

A lot of people in general did not improve during his tenure and he was shown the door to be replaced by Shaukat Tarin, another outsider. The government’s lack of economic expertise has hired the services of those that had served past regimes as well.

How can the ruling party expect these outsiders to deliver when it so ferociously has been criticising them for their economic policies when they were serving the past regimes.

Economies do pass through extremely bad times and the recovery takes years. The recovery is never instant. It is gradual. The test of an improving economy is that the man in the street starts feeling better and hopeful about the future.

The corrective measures do not include taxing the poor as the distortions in the economy are always because of policies that benefit the rich. No government in Pakistan has ever dared to remove economic distortions that could hurt the rich. Every government says they do not want to hurt the confidence of the investors. It is a lame excuse because investors have never been interested in investing in Pakistan based on economic policies pursued by successive governments in Pakistan.

If the government withdraws tax exemption it does not hurt the sentiments of the investors. It may be painful for those investors that were benefiting from those exemptions. But these tax exemptions keep new investors at bay because they could not compete with the exempted industries or enterprises.

Instead of targeting the exempted sectors each government increases tax rates on the existing taxpayers. This has been going on for years. Every government after assuming power pleads the electorate to bear its policies that would brighten their future. The future instead got darker for the poor with every change in government. The inequalities broadened with every change in the government.

When this government assumed power, the electorate thought this time around the targets would be the elitist class but again the poor were the target. By this time the elitists had mustered enough strength to resist the rulers. The government writ eroded more sharply during the three years of this regime than cumulative decline in the state writ in the previous two decades. The government lost its writ on price control.

At the same time for the first time the government is vulnerable to external pressure not from one country or institution but from numerous countries and institutions. Our foreign exchange reserves are subject to policies we pursue on diktats of nations that deposit dollars in the central banks to maintain foreign reserves.

These countries include China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. United States controls us through IMF. Decisions taken on diktats only benefit the dictator and not the common man.