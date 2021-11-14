Emirates set to revive Pakistan operations to pre-pandemic levels

KARACHI: Emirates Airline is gearing up to restart its flights in Pakistan after authorities gave it go-ahead to operate on full capacity, following a consistent decline in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

“We are ready to scale up passenger services in Pakistan after government’s permission to operate at full scale,” said Mohammed Alhashmi, Vice President Emirates Pakistan while talking to The News.

“As travel restrictions ease worldwide, we continue to see an increase in passenger demand across our network, and especially to our hub, Dubai.”

He said Emirates was continuing its passenger services to five cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

“We continue to see an increase in passenger demand across business and leisure travelers as well as students and job seekers and we remain committed serving the market,” said Alhashmi.

He also mentioned the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Expo 2020 Dubai had also increased travel demand to Dubai.

“The number of Covid cases in Pakistan has declined to average 500 per day and over 70 million citizens have received at least one dose of vaccination, which is a good sign towards the normalisation of the businesses in the country.”

Alhashmi also pointed out that Expo 2020 Dubai had tremendously revived the businesses climate across the country with various allied sectors witnessing recovery of businesses including aviation, hotels and tourism.

“Pakistan is an important strategic and commercial market for Emirates. It is the first country where the airline has commenced its operations more than three decades ago,” he remarked.

He said Emirates could introduce its Airbus A380 fleet to the Pakistani market.

“However, airport infrastructure in the country may not let it happen at the moment,” he said.

The airline has a total of 115 A380 airbuses in its fleet with nearly half a dozen more are expected to join the fleet soon.