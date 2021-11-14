Rupee seen under pressure

KARACHI: Rupee is likely to face continued pressure against the dollar going into the next week due to increased uncertainty stemming from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) stalled loan programme, analysts said.

The currency has been losing in the foreign exchange market because of the ambiguity about the completion of the IMF review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The rise of dollar against other global currencies, given record inflation and speculative and panic buying form importers, weighed on the domestic currency. The market also waited for the disbursement of the Saudi cash deposits to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance announced in the last week of October.

The local unit dropped by 5.49 rupees making an all-time low of 176/dollar in an intra-day trading on Friday, while it closed at 175.73/dollar on the same day.

The KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of Pakistan’s capital market, fell by 3.3 percent week-on-week. Besides, the Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) moved up by 14 paisas.

Analysts said financial markets crumbled last week as traders took into account a failure of resumption of the IMF's EFF programme.

“At the moment, the breakdown of the IMF's programme is being priced in, and once we have confirmation on this, the market will start pricing in the economic fallout, especially forex liquidity,” said Tresmark, while quoting the treasury head in a financial institution.

“Unfortunately, there's more ebb and flow in the coming weeks, not days,” he said suggesting it’s a long-term impact. Some analysts have pointed out lack of efficient communication to take markets on board with events as they unfold.

At this point in time, there is a lot of uncertainty. A proactive strategy would also include giving a plan B for the IMF impasse, adding emphatically that a $4.2 billion aid package from Saudi Arabia is not plan B.

In terms of rupee direction, traders believe the central bank may not currently intervene as it’s like throwing good money after bad money.

“There is a very strong momentum in the dollar rally and for any intervention to be effective, it should be coupled with a strong guidance on measures the financial team will take to tackle the current account deficit,” the Tresmark report said.

Fair value for rupee was around Rs168 (based on September 2021 Real Effective Exchange Rate of 95.86); however, the market was pricing in the future value of the rupee, it added.

Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin in one of his earlier statements that “they want to target a sustainable level of GDP growth” had hinted that he was against import-led or consumption-led growth, the report mentioned.

However, the Tresmark report said, the requisite reforms for domestic industrialisation were still absent.

“A lot of hard work and execution capability is required, but unfortunately the Ministry of Finance has not invested in capacity building over the years and does not have the skill-set to pull off an economic turnaround in the absence of IMF’s umbrella,” the report added.