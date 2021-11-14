Marginalised

Women education has been a serious issue for years in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government is stressing on women education, but there are no proper schools and colleges.
Women drop out because there is no proper transport system. The government should look into the matter urgently.
Rizwan Ullah Shaheen
Bajaur
