While the citizens of Pakistan have the right to protest against what they do not agree with, they have no right to kill anyone or destroy public and private property. What this country has witnessed recently has led to the deaths of unarmed policemen and a severe disruption in daily lives of people. All this, unfortunately, in the name of a religion that forbids violence.

Those who dare to stand up and protest or demand that Jinnah’s Pakistan be restored are branded as ‘liberals’ – a term reduced to the status of an abuse. Our enemies don’t need to spend billions to inflict harm to this country as the state is already under siege by militants and extremists.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore