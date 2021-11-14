Due dignity

Recently, I came upon a disabled peddler and offered to help him. He refused my help, saying he was proud of his hard work. However, this experience brings to light the important issue of the problems faced by differently-abled people in Pakistan.
Earlier this year, provincial departments were told to observe three percent job quota for persons with disabilities. Not only is the quota too small, but also jobs are yet to be actually given. As a result of few lack of employment opportunities, such people are often forced to beg. The government should ensure proper education, treatment and employment of differently-abled people so that they can live with the dignity they deserve.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
One fears that as a result of the mediocrity of our leaders, Pakistan will continue to play in the hands of...
Women education has been a serious issue for years in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government is stressing on women...
While the citizens of Pakistan have the right to protest against what they do not agree with, they have no right to...
According to the WHO, most people infected with HIV/AIDS are living in developing countries, which are already...
It has been observed that fewer personnel of the Motorway Police are on patrol these days. Although it has been given...
Residents of Sector 7D/3 North Karachi are facing an acute water shortage for a long time. The residents are forced to...