Due dignity

Recently, I came upon a disabled peddler and offered to help him. He refused my help, saying he was proud of his hard work. However, this experience brings to light the important issue of the problems faced by differently-abled people in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, provincial departments were told to observe three percent job quota for persons with disabilities. Not only is the quota too small, but also jobs are yet to be actually given. As a result of few lack of employment opportunities, such people are often forced to beg. The government should ensure proper education, treatment and employment of differently-abled people so that they can live with the dignity they deserve.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana