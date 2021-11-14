Stay in your lane

It has been observed that fewer personnel of the Motorway Police are on patrol these days. Although it has been given hybrid cars, they are seen mostly at well-known speed traps, which are easily avoided by regular travellers. There is little or no lane discipline, speeding buses are seen overtaking in lane-3 that is supposed to be out of bound for heavy vehicles. Lane-3 is the acceleration lane for overtaking but now one sees people driving continuously in Lane-3, not giving way for others to overtake them.
The motorway police should revisit its role and duties so that it once again becomes an efficient tool to regulate and control traffic, as it was doing in the not-too-distant past.
Ayub Malik
Rawalpindi
One fears that as a result of the mediocrity of our leaders, Pakistan will continue to play in the hands of...
Women education has been a serious issue for years in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government is stressing on women...
While the citizens of Pakistan have the right to protest against what they do not agree with, they have no right to...
According to the WHO, most people infected with HIV/AIDS are living in developing countries, which are already...
Recently, I came upon a disabled peddler and offered to help him. He refused my help, saying he was proud of his hard...
Residents of Sector 7D/3 North Karachi are facing an acute water shortage for a long time. The residents are forced to...