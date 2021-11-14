Stay in your lane

It has been observed that fewer personnel of the Motorway Police are on patrol these days. Although it has been given hybrid cars, they are seen mostly at well-known speed traps, which are easily avoided by regular travellers. There is little or no lane discipline, speeding buses are seen overtaking in lane-3 that is supposed to be out of bound for heavy vehicles. Lane-3 is the acceleration lane for overtaking but now one sees people driving continuously in Lane-3, not giving way for others to overtake them.

The motorway police should revisit its role and duties so that it once again becomes an efficient tool to regulate and control traffic, as it was doing in the not-too-distant past.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi