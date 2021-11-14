In face of terror

In Sindh, the political elite is playing with the lives of ordinary people. There have been scores of such cases where poor people have been killed by feudal lords over petty matter.
The murders of Fahmida Sial (over property) and Nazim Jokhio (for trying to protest against the hunting of the Houbara bustard) showcase the ruthless attitude of feudal lords. Residents of Sindh are trapped in fear and have tried protesting against the reign of terror of such persons. The PPP led-government should take steps to provide justice to the families of the deceased and work to ensure that such blatant abuse of power is never repeated.
Sadam Ogahi
Lahore
