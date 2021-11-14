Bound to the streets

In Pakistan, there are predominantly three categories of people based on their wealth: the upper, middle, and lower class. This type of stratification can lead to social distortion. The unequal distribution of wealth – especially when it is concentrated in the hands of a few – affects all.
It causes depression and emotional stress due to the unavailability of resources due to financial inability of those of the lower strata. This unequal distribution of wealth, and the problems that arise from it, impacts the behavior and confidence of children from such families. The classification of society based on wealth alone causes the downfall of the country. Everyone should be given an equal opportunity to access prosperity and progress.
Nida Abdul Qadir
Lahore
