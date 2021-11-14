Human rights 101

Whenever any discussions on human rights take place, some bureaucrats and securocrats don’t like it. To them, such discussions are superfluous and present Pakistan in a negative light. There appears to be general apathy in the country on human rights violations, and it also reflects a lack of understanding of some basic concepts of such rights.

This article makes an attempt to clarify some misconceptions about human rights in our society. When we are talking about human rights, it must be clear that these rights are essentially against all types of discrimination. Although hardly any society can claim to be totally free of discrimination, some are more prone to discriminate against groups that are smaller in number. Discrimination means meting out treatment that makes a distinction in favour of – or against – some people over others. This treatment is not always visible to all, especially to those who prefer not to notice it.

If a person considers that abductions in the name of national security are justified, to that person no human rights violations are taking place. To them, discrimination against anyone who can be termed ‘anti-state’ is allowed and justifiable. Such discrimination does not always target just one person; it may target an entire category or class of people. If people from the lower socio-economic class are unable to receive education and health facilities or face racial or religious intolerance in society, it is sheer discrimination and in violation of human rights.

Sometimes this discrimination raises its ugly head in the guise of merit. For government jobs at the federal level in Pakistan, if people from small provinces are unable to get their due share, it is not meritocracy – it is discrimination and a violation of human rights. Merit works best when there are equal opportunities for all; in the absence of equal opportunities, merit becomes a farce. It mostly results in discrimination on the basis of, say, proficiency in a certain language or command of a specified national ideology.

Most human rights violations stem from one discrimination or another. Such discriminations can be on the basis of capacity or condition (cognitive, economic, physical); caste, clan, or community; colour and complexion; convictions, creed and culture. Here capacity may be in the realm of economic and financial matters. It may also be physical capacity or condition which varies from person to person. The so-called martial race theory used physical capacity as an excuse to hire certain people for military jobs. It is important to mention that in warfare, physical condition is increasingly becoming less important as women and transgender people are proving their mettle in various men-only fields.

Discrimination in terms of cognitive or physical capacity also includes discriminatory treatment towards people living with various types of challenges and disabilities. When our buildings do not have ramps for wheelchairs, this is discrimination as it leads to the exclusion of such people who use wheelchairs. If a person has a stammer and does not get a job because of an inability to speak fluently, this is discrimination and violation of human rights. If transgender people do not get medical treatment because of their sexual orientation, it is discrimination and violation of human rights.

Similarly, caste-based discrimination is widespread in Pakistan; here the term ‘caste’ may mean a certain family name or a tribal or clan-based identity. Such discrimination leads to an undesirable exclusion of people belonging to other castes or clans. Any exclusion of certain individuals or groups of people from amenities or benefits is a violation of human rights. Nearly all sorts of discrimination lead to the corresponding exclusions in society which experiences repeated violations of rights. Undoubtedly, such violations are not visible to those who benefit from it.

Colour- and complexion-based discrimination is all too common, especially with children and women. Darker-skinned children become a target of acerbic attacks right from their school days. They get certain derogatory monikers even from their teachers, particularly in government schools. Research has confirmed that such students tend to get low marks in assessments even if they perform better. Human rights education teaches us not to discriminate on such grounds as it leads to the exclusion of victims from certain activities and rights that they must enjoy. Those who oppose human rights education in schools prefer to overlook such violations.

There was a time when Bengalis faced discrimination just because they belonged to the Bengali community, spoke Bangla, had dark or tanned skin. They were mocked for their height as compared to the so-called martial races belonging to the dominant West Pakistan. They faced discrimination at multiple levels and their human rights were trampled, leading to the inevitable separation of East Pakistan and the creation of a new country – Bangladesh. Now if citizens of Pakistan who are from a certain ethnic community and speak a certain language do not enjoy full rights, it is discrimination.

Convictions, creed, and culture have a lot to do with personal preferences and should not be a basis for any sort of discrimination and exclusion. Convictions may be of democratic and political nature. In countries like Pakistan, such convictions may land you in trouble because some ‘dominant forces’ frown upon them. The democratic and political ideals of a nation represent their conviction in a process whereby they can freely elect their leaders. If they fail to get this right, they may protest or raise their voices in whatever way they can.

When a government or state curbs this voice, it violates human rights. Creed has more to do with beliefs, religious or otherwise. All creeds and their sects or sub-sects must have full freedom to practise their beliefs, to worship or not to worship. It should not be the prerogative of any government or group of people to pass judgements on other people belonging to a different creed or systems of beliefs or not believing. Such freedom of conviction or creed is a human right which all modern societies must respect.

Human rights are a corollary of non-discrimination, and they promote inclusion rather than exclusion. Political and religious leaders in Pakistan often lament the fact that society is losing its cohesion and uniformity. Well cohesion comes from inclusion, whereas our nearly 75 years of history demonstrate that at the government and state levels we have been more exclusive. Human rights promote diversity, not uniformity. Diversity brings pluralism, while uniformity tries to kill diversity. Diversity and dignity go hand in hand; respect for diversity gives dignity to groups in society irrespective of their divergent identities.

Finally, human rights are also about equality and equity. Equal treatment in the eyes of law and equity in economic, educational, political, and social spheres are at the root of human rights. They may also stress upon affirmative action to bring marginalised segments of society at par with the privileged. An element of positive discrimination may also be necessary in society for some time to eliminate or at least reduce chances of discrimination and exclusion. This is the basis of human rights, and our people – including civil and military personnel – should be able to comprehend this concept.

There can be academic debates on each of the aspects mentioned above, but the target audience here was general readers and students who at times find it difficult to grasp the essence of human rights.

The writer holds a PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK and works in Islamabad.

Email: mnazir1964@yahoo.co.uk