To remember, to forget

In this week that was flooded with political developments and enormous emotional encounters, I have chosen an incident that I think has a bearing on how Pakistan has dealt with its assignment of becoming a vibrant and forward-looking society. I also find some intimations here of why this country seems incapable of facing up to its own history.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned to the Supreme Court during proceedings that related to that unforgettable act of terror in which our schoolchildren were massacred in Peshawar’s Army Public School on December 16, 2014. And there he was, standing at the rostrum in Courtroom 1, before a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The SC, invoking its suo-motu jurisdiction, had taken up complaints of the parents of children who were martyred in the APS tragedy. Essentially, the aggrieved parents were holding some high officials responsible for the death of their children and were concerned that no action had been taken against those individuals.

Obviously, observations made by the Supreme Court judges during Wednesday’s hearing covered many different aspects of one of Pakistan’s most significant tragedies and its aftermath. That terror attack was conducted by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the fact that the government of Pakistan is now engaged in talks with the TTP was bound to have its repercussions.

Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin, noting that Pakistan had the sixth largest army in the world, said why “we are bringing perpetrators of terrorism to the negotiating table instead of taking them to task”. He added: “Are we going to sign a surrender document once again?” What, you may wonder, was he alluding to when he said ‘once again’.

There are relevant details of what transpired in Courtroom 1 during that specific hearing, but I am concerned here more with the consequences of the APS tragedy in terms of policies and actions initiated by the rulers. How different is Pakistan now from what it was before that tragedy? In other words, what do we learn from our own experience and our history?

Now, this week’s heartbreaking reminder of the APS tragedy should prompt us to recall another tragedy that culminated on the same date – December 16 – in a more distant past. In a month’s time, it will be fifty years since that dark day of infamy. But we do not want to talk about it. We are not willing to come to terms with it.

We have suffered one tragedy after another but tend to remain in denial, as if it were business as usual. Yes, there are momentary expressions of grief and outrage. They hurriedly get together on the high table of authority and sanction new plans. But confronting the truth squarely and changing the rules of the game is not on the agenda. On the contrary, there is a conscious attempt to not talk about some things, not look at the reality that exists on the ground and not hear the sirens wailing in the corridors of time.

After all, what do we gain by hiding from 1971 – and other tragedies that we do not want to delve into? The APS tragedy stands out in this list because of what it portrayed in human terms and how it happened. How many atrocities of this proportion can you quote from modern history?

In the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the court should also think about the 80,000 people who lost their lives when terrorists launched attacks and “our own allies bombed us through 480 drone attacks”. Devastating facts these certainly are but how was this possible and what impact did it have on our ruling ideas and our national security guidelines? What has changed?

It is not only the rulers. People do not generally come out for a social cause in any organised manner, except when it is a matter of religious or ethnic passions. Almost the entire population of New York had come out to attend the funeral of about 140 garment workers who had perished in a fire in 1911 and the incident spawned scores of books, documentaries and even a feature film. In Karachi, on September 11, 2012, around 260 persons perished in the Baldia fire – and the city was not really shaken.

On how we have repressed our memories of 1971, I recall a grand exhibition I had visited in West Berlin in 1987, more than three years before the Wall came down. It was titled ‘Questions on German History’ and it presented ‘ideas, forces, decisions from 1800 to the present’. I saw it as an attempt to understand the rise of Hitler and the defeat in war.

Let me make a passing reference to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa which is sometimes mentioned by our leaders. Headed by Bishop Desmond Tutu, it was meant to enable South Africans to come to terms with their past and to promote reconciliation. It was a court-like process of restorative justice.

Its main theme was that the perpetrators of violence during apartheid could be forgiven if the entire truth was told – but nothing would be forgotten. To be able to remember is necessary for your mental health. For individuals with certain symptoms, therapy is needed to access and recover repressed memories. Would it be the same for nations and societies?

These thoughts leave us in a difficult situation. Our political leaders, engaged at this time in a tussle for power that is gaining intensity almost on an hourly basis, would have no time to think about ways to heal Pakistan’s wounds. As it is, this is the business of experts and scholars and historians. Alas, there is little freedom in academia, and general history has almost been banished from our higher education.

Talking about higher education, I shudder to think about the lynching of Mashal Khan in Mardan on his university’s campus in April 2017 by fellow students. How well do you remember that tragedy – and what did it change?

