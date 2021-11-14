On the front foot

The political opposition in the country appears to have collected as a whole, and is united in its stance against the government. There are indications that the PPP may move back to the PDM with Bilawal Bhutto meeting the leader of the alliance, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, for the first time since the PPP quit the grouping. But beyond this, there are many other indications that the government could face problems from a united opposition. There is talk of both an in-house change and the more unlikely possibility for change brought about by marches and rallies on the streets. In the first place, the government's own allies appear to be more separated from the PTI than ever before, with Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q lashing out openly at the PTI and accusing it of not taking its smaller allies into confidence on key issues and using them only when needed. Similarly, the MQM has expressed its own concerns, suggesting, with what seems like a reasonable amount of wisdom, that the EVMs be checked out by some agency or organisation which specialises in such structures.

In response to the criticism that the government faces from its allies, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary insists that all is well and that the opposition is on board regarding all decisions. It is hard to believe why so many opposition parties would lie about such a matter or openly express discontent. It is clear that the party is facing a serious revolt unless it changes tactics and makes more effort to give people better answers on inflation, the economy and other issues. Simply saying that the entire world is facing inflation does not help someone who is unable to buy enough sugar for his/her household or manage a meal for his/her children. At the same time, a proposal is emerging for a new vote of no confidence to be put in the Senate to check out where the alliance stands. This, of course, is of immense importance in Pakistan's current political scenario, as it has been in past ones. A vote against Sanjrani could test where the strength lies and how political players and those outside the immediate political arena are likely to react. The PPP is believed to be in favour of such a move and there is also talk of a similar vote of no confidence in Punjab.

The PTI’s insistence on ignoring the discontent it faces is causing it further damage. It would be wise for the party to look out of the grass and blue skies it gazes upon all the time and face up to a reality where it is becoming increasingly unpopular with allies, such as the PML-Q saying it is impossible for their MNAs and MPAs to go into their constituencies and adequately answer the many questions asked by people. This should be something the PTI takes on board and gives better answers to as the opposition gathers in a herd that is now beginning to look more threatening than was the case before.