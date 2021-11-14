Afghanistan’s future

At present, Afghanistan is a country desperately in need of humanitarian aid. This has been asserted by the Human Rights Watch in a report a few days ago, in which it called governments, the World Bank and the UN to do everything possible to allow money into Afghanistan to meet its most urgent needs. HRW has warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could grow quickly and that already people across the country are facing starvation. But Afghanistan's crisis goes beyond this. On a visit to Pakistan, the acting foreign minister of the country, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has said that there would be no action against Pakistan from Afghanistan, a matter which is significant to Pakistan given the strained ties between the government of the two countries under former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and during US occupation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called for a stable, united, and peaceful Afghanistan and called on the world to unfreeze the assets owned by the Afghanistan government so that the Taliban can run the country. While Muttaqi has said that at least 75000 girls have returned to school and civil servants are being paid as well as other steps being taken, the reality on the ground is reported to be somewhat different, according to observers there who say there is still the threat of crisis in the air and a severe lack of resources to pay those working in either the private or the public sector.

PM Imran Khan has also allowed 54,000 tonnes of wheat to enter Afghanistan across Pakistan, from India, in view of the humanitarian crisis there, a step that should be welcomed by the world. But the question remains what the future of Afghanistan is to be and how it is to be framed. The extended troika of countries – the US, Russia, China and Pakistan – have met to discuss the situation and call on the Taliban government in Afghanistan to follow international norms in running the country and ensure basic human rights are observed. We have heard this often. There is an obvious need to ensure that Afghanistan avoids any acts that go against its own people or damage the rights of groups such as women and minorities. For this, it needs support and aid from Pakistan, which despite its own human rights record, must do everything it can to push the Afghanistan government in this direction. Unless there is a compliance with basic human rights, sadly, the aid Afghanistan needs may not come in as quickly as is required, especially in this time of global financial crisis, and it is the Afghan people who will suffer as a result.

As has been called upon by nations around the world, the UN, Pakistan and other organisations, steps must be taken to offer aid to Afghanistan perhaps on a short-term basis until normalcy can be restored within the country. Things are not normal as yet and we are told that more and more people who are basically economic refugees, are heading out of the country, mainly towards Pakistan. This presents new problems of its own. A framework needs to be worked out and then followed so that Afghanistan's people can eventually elect their own government and be put in a position where they can survive with dignity under their own government till then. Most importantly, Afghanistan is also facing its second drought since 2017 and the situation is the worst since the early 1990s. Emergency food supplies should reach Afghanistan as early as possible and the world must come together to ease the problems people are facing – problems that are not of their own making.