Govt not cooperating despite allies’ support: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) on Saturday said that the party was trying to keep the ties with PTI intact but the PTI government was not standing by them.

The PML-Q indicated to go against the PTI government while Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government would improve its working relationship with the PML-Q by continuing consultation process.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and former chief minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the government and its machinery was mistreating the workers of PML-Q. He further said that the party leadership was not included in decision-making process by the government.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi called a meeting of his party today (Sunday) to make a final decision about the continuation of alliance with the PTI government.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he and his party had been supporting the government for the last three years in the Centre and Punjab but the Punjab government was mistreating PMLQ workers in every district.

The PML-Q leader said this while chairing a meeting of the party’s central committee here on Saturday. He called another meeting of PML-Q Parliamentary Party today in which a unanimous decision would be taken on the future course of action.

He made it clear if the PTI government did not include PML-Q in decision-making process, there would be no fun in remaining allies.

During the meeting, several leaders of PMLQ complained that the Punjab government only met the assembly speaker during the budget session or whenever it needed support. They also expressed serious reservations over the attitude of the Punjab government as well as bureaucracy.

PML-Q’s Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the PTI government had forgotten that PMLQ played a key role in the Senate elections and pulled the PTI out of the crisis when no one was helping them.

Political analysts said that MQM had already expressed its reservation over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other issues and in case PMLQ also took a decision to leave the government as an ally, the situation would change.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while responding to the warning of the PMLQ leadership said that the government was trying its best to improve its relations with PMLQ and this consultation process would continue.

“We are and we will remain allies,” he said adding the Punjab government always included PMLQ in decision making process and will continue to do so.

Before his departure to Saudi Arabia, Buzdar clarified that he visited the residence of Punjab Assembly Speaker and informed him that the government had never ignored PML-Q in any decision making and always gave importance to the suggestions of PML-Q as an ally.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that the government would continue to work together with its allies to provide relief to the people of the province. He further said that the nefarious designs of those who wanted to create cracks between the PMLQ and PTI would be disappointed.

“The conspirators will fail and our alliance will move forward as no conspiracy of creating misunderstandings between us will succeed,” he concluded.