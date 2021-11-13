Two killed, five injured in accident

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Nawabshah on Friday.
A Karachi-bound wagon from Saddiqabad collided with a speeding truck on the National Highway at Nawab Wali Muhammad near Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah, in which two people, identified as driver of the wagon, Juma Khan Pathan, and a passenger Shahid Hameed Pathan, both residents of Tarbela, were killed. Five others, including Rashida, Kamran, Anjum, Muhammad Saddiq and a five-year-old boy Shawal, were left injured. The police and ambulance services shifted the injured to the Kazi Ahmed Hospital.
