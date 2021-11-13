Tragic end of Marhatio couple

SUKKUR: A tragedy befell a Marhatio couple in Jacobabad. A woman had gone to collect money from Ehsaas Kafalat Center, Bahoo Khoso, Thull, Jacobabad, but died of cardiac arrest when her fingerprints did not match with NADRA data. The husband also died subsequently after hearing of wife’s death.

Zarnaz Khatoon Marhatio was visiting the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre, Bahoo Khoso, at Thulh in Kashmore-Kandhkot district for drawing money. But she was told that her biometric data did not match with that of Nadra. She was extremely distressed over the news, suffered a shock and died.

When the news of wife’s tragic death was conveyed to her 58-year-old husband, Noor Hassan Marhatio, also suffered a massive heart attack and died.