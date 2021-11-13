Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Sindh.The body of a girl, identified as Faiza Solangi, was found from her room at Tharo Shah in district Naushahro Feroze after she committed suicide. Solangi was frustrated following a domestic dispute and went ahead to shoot herself with a pistol, the parents told the police.

Mithal Lashari allegedly killed his wife Hawa Khatoon by setting her ablaze over a domestic issue at Thulh in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. The police have arrested the accused. A woman, Saima Rind, succumbed to her burn wounds. Three days ago, Rind had received serious burn injuries while cooking at Kot Ghulam Muhammad in district Mirpurkhas. She was shifted to Karachi for treatment, where on Friday she succumbed to her wounds. In yet another incident, Behram Manghan, was killed in a clash between two groups of Manghan clan in Saghyun city of Khairpur. The police took three suspects into custody.