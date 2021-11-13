Three arrested for forging vaccination certificates

SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime, Sukkurm arrested three for forging entries for issuing corona vaccination certificates through NIMS system. The FIA Cyber Crime Sukkur arrested three accused, Faisal, Fazal and Haider, from Basic Health Unit, Newpind, Sukkur, involved in entering fake data in the NIMS system without administering the vaccines. All the three were working as driver, gardener and watchman at the Basic Health Unit.
