Ajay Lalwani murder case: ATC dismisses plea for removing ATA clauses

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Friday dismissed the plea of accused for transferring the case to district and sessions court from the ATC and removing Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act from the FIR.
Earlier, the court had reserved the verdict. Announcing the verdict, ATC judge Sukkur dismissed the plea of the accused and observed that the provision of 7 ATA mentioned in the registered FIR was justified. Ajay Lalwani, a young journalist from Salehpat, Sukkur, was killed on March 17, 2021. Former chairman and vice-chairman of union council Salehpat, Inayat Shah and Ehsan Shah, and others were nominated in the FIR.
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Nawabshah on Friday.A...
SUKKUR: A tragedy befell a Marhatio couple in Jacobabad. A woman had gone to collect money from Ehsaas Kafalat Center,...
SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Sindh.The...
SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime, Sukkurm arrested three for forging entries for issuing corona vaccination certificates...
ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Tahafuz Movement on Friday announced to challenge the decisions made by the outgoing director...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was...