Ajay Lalwani murder case: ATC dismisses plea for removing ATA clauses

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Friday dismissed the plea of accused for transferring the case to district and sessions court from the ATC and removing Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act from the FIR.

Earlier, the court had reserved the verdict. Announcing the verdict, ATC judge Sukkur dismissed the plea of the accused and observed that the provision of 7 ATA mentioned in the registered FIR was justified. Ajay Lalwani, a young journalist from Salehpat, Sukkur, was killed on March 17, 2021. Former chairman and vice-chairman of union council Salehpat, Inayat Shah and Ehsan Shah, and others were nominated in the FIR.