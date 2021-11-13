HRCP concerned over inflation, rising extremism

LAHORE: People are caught between spiraling food inflation and the insidious rise of religious extremism which are posing existential threat to the country’s democracy as the establishment has rendered the parliament ineffective.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a press conference on Friday, said that the deteriorating state of human rights in the country has reached a tipping point. Constant attempts at political engineering and the exploitation of ethnic divisions could set back Pakistan’s fragile democracy by decades, the HRCP warned. It also strongly opposed any amendments to curb the power of local governments and demanded holding local government elections.

“Had LGs been there, the problems could have been addressed to some extent.” The “extremist groups should be held accountable for the killings of thousands of people before any negotiations for bringing them into the national political mainstream can take place,” said Hina Jilani, Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said, while addressing the press conference.

The “TTP is responsible for an estimated 80,000 deaths in Pakistan. If the government attempts to bring such extremist groups into the political mainstream by disregarding their violence their ideology will not only hurt democracy and the democratic and political culture in the country but the State will also not be able to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution,” Jilani said in response to a reporter’s question on how the government should deal with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The HRCP also urged the government to seriously reconsider the neoliberal development models it has adopted. “They are neither pro-poor nor rights-based. If the state cannot provide its citizens with livelihoods and shelter, it has no right to take away what little they have.” The political opposition has a duty to its constituents to present solutions to the inflation crisis, it said.

In light of the surge in violence against women, children and transgender persons, HRCP demands immediate measures to strengthen children’s protection bureaus, women’s shelters and gender-based violence courts, and better equip women police officers. The HRCP also continues to monitor the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and strongly urges the government to develop and implement a coherent policy towards refugees that guarantees their right to security and freedom of movement. It welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to penalise the miscreants who attacked a Hindu temple in Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This set an important precedent and should make it clear that the state will not tolerate any attacks on places of worship of minorities’. Regrettably, this action alone is not enough to protect freedom of religion or belief.

The HRCP stressed on the need to implement the 2014 Tassadaq Jillani Supreme Court judgment, establish an independent statutory national commission on minorities, enact legislation against forced conversions, and revisit the recommendations of the Senate’s 2018 report on the blasphemy laws. The HRCP also demanded an end to discrimination against Ahmadis. “If it is only a perception, it should be made clear with action by government.”

While HRCP supports the urgent need to legislate against the practice of enforced disappearances, it is concerned that the draft legislation does not make adequate provision for deterrence or prosecution, or for holding state agencies accountable for employing this practice as a tool of intimidation. “Heads of institutions should be questioned,” the HRCP demands.

It also welcomed the passage of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, but the procedural rules that have yet to be issued must not infringe on the right to freedom of expression and opinion, nor should the process of issuing these rules be needlessly delayed. It is deeply ironic, however, that this law is at odds with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and proposed—draconian—Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance.

In the current environment, it is therefore deeply fitting that HRCP has chosen to give the Nisar Osmani Award for Courage Journalism in 2021 to the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists which has been an indispensable force in resisting the rising coercive regime of censorship.