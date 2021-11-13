Govt neglecting merged districts: PMLN leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has said that due to wrong policies of the present government, development process in the merged areas had come to a standstill.

Speaking at a workers convention in Darra Adamkhel, he said the merged d areas had played an important role in the stability of the country but the government of Imran Niazi was indifferent towards the region.

He said that the PML-N planned to build and develop the merged areas so as to redress their grievances. Amir Muqam lamented that the present government had usurped the rights of the merged areas and increased their sense of deprivation, which is worrying all the people.

Amir Muqam said that workers played a key role in the national economy and the wheel of development could not run without them. “Wrong policies of the incumbent government have deprived the workers of their rights to live and they are facing severe difficulties nowadays,” he added.

Former member provincial assembly (MPA) Roishad Khan, PML-N Labor Wing president Haji Noor Hassan and local elders also addressed the convention.