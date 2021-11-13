Burning of crop residue: Report on implementation of court order sought

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a report on implementation of the court order against burning of crop residue on a petition against not taking effective measures to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court heard the petition of a local lawyer in which it was pointed out that no concrete steps had been taken to check smog. The court directed the Environment Department to go and see in which areas the crop waste was being incinerated. The court directed the LDA project director to ensure ecological support at development projects.

The petition pointed out that the people were suffering from eye, respiratory and throat diseases due to the smog and the government din not take any effective measures to eradicate it this year as well. A further hearing on the petition will be held on November 15.