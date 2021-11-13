‘Steps to get stay orders vacated in Punjab govt cases expedited’

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said steps have been expedited to get the stay orders vacated in cases related to the provincial government while progress in this regard would be reviewed every week and every month.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Monitoring Committee at the Civil Secretariat. The law secretary, advocate general Punjab, solicitor Punjab and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The law secretary briefed that at present there were stay orders in about 3,000 government cases in all the courts across Punjab. For speedy disposal of cases, it was decided to divide them into three categories based on financial matters, property and miscellaneous cases.

The solicitor Punjab and focal persons will submit progress report on a weekly basis in this regard. It was also decided that in future, government civil cases would be filed at the principal seat of the Supreme Court.

The law minister urged all the law officers of Punjab to ensure prompt disposal of cases as per the directions of the prime minister. He said that the chief secretary should also direct all the provincial secretaries to expedite efforts to get the stay orders disposed of in cases of their respective departments. He directed the heads of all departments to liaise closely with the Punjab Law Department for speedy disposal of stay orders and seek its assistance where necessary. He said the move was taken in view of the difficulties faced by court stay orders in sugar and other important matters of public importance, including illegal land occupations.